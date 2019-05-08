KILGORE, Texas — A group of women were arrested after allegedly stealing from Stage in Kilgore and leading an off-duty officer on a chase.

According to a Facebook post from the department, on Saturday a group of women from Tyler went into the store to get clothes. However, it turns out the women didn't want to pay for the items.

The post says two women filled up some bags and ran out the door without paying. With staff running behind them, the group jumped into a vehicle and drove off "smiling".

The post says a Gregg County chief deputy was at the store doing some back to school shopping with his family when he witnesses the incident. He followed the group in his private vehicle while contacting on-duty officers. The group then spotted him and tried to elude him.

That's when the group drove to Longview and began to throw the evidence from their vehicle. The post says they tried to throw the bags into a creek but they didn't account for their speed and the clothes landed on the sidewalk.

Kilgore Police Department

Longview police pulled the women over and on-duty Gregg County deputy arrested them. Kilgore police were able to recover the thousands of dollars worth of clothing.

Kilgore Police Department

For his actions, Chief Deputy Jeff Callaway has earned a set of dog tags from Kilgore Police Department.