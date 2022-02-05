Women in Tech and Innovation Forum to host Adventures in Podcast production

TYLER, Texas — Women in Tech and Innovation is hosting a unique online forum titled Adventures in Podcast Production on Feb. 8-9, 2022.
Day 1's panel includes:
Julie Goodgame - Director of Marketing and Communications - City of Tyler - Producer/Host - Roses & Weeds Podcast
Francis Roman - Co-Producer/Co-Host - How to Texas: A Texas Filmmaking Podcast
Chantelle James - Film Producer/Writer/Director - Podcast Chair - Women in Film & Television Austin
Samantha Rae Lopez - Digital Media Marketer/Producer - Creative's Potluck - Tejanas in Film (TIF) - Texas Film in Focus
This online forum is to better understand the details of podcasting from all angles, with professionals who are educated in what it takes to create, keep, and produce a proper podcast.
For more information on the Women in Tech and Innovation Forum, click here.