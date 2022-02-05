x
Women in Tech and Innovation Forum to host Adventures in Podcast production

This online forum is to better understand the details of podcasting from all angles, with professionals who are educated in creating and producing proper podcasts.
Credit: Courtesy - City of Tyler
Women in Tech and Innovation is set to host an online forum called Adventures in Podcast Production on Feb. 8-9.

TYLER, Texas — Women in Tech and Innovation is hosting a unique online forum titled Adventures in Podcast Production on Feb. 8-9, 2022.

Day 1's panel includes:

Julie Goodgame - Director of Marketing and Communications - City of Tyler - Producer/Host - Roses & Weeds Podcast

Francis Roman - Co-Producer/Co-Host - How to Texas: A Texas Filmmaking Podcast

Chantelle James - Film Producer/Writer/Director - Podcast Chair - Women in Film & Television Austin

Samantha Rae Lopez - Digital Media Marketer/Producer - Creative's Potluck - Tejanas in Film (TIF) - Texas Film in Focus

This online forum is to better understand the details of podcasting from all angles, with professionals who are educated in what it takes to create, keep, and produce a proper podcast.

