NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Two women are dead and a teenager was hospitalized following a Wednesday morning house fire in Nacogdoches.

The fire broke out at 6 a.m. at mobile home on Andy Lane, near Central Heights Independent School District.

Viewer Photo

Firefighters discovered the front of the home was up in flames and quickly forced themselves inside. First responders then pulled three people out of the home.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital where she also died.

They were later identified as 58-year-old Cecelia Watkins and 61-year-old Mary Bates, both from Nacogdoches.

A 14-year-old female was revived on scene and rushed to a local hospital. From there, the teen was flown to a burn center in Dallas. She remains in critical condition.

"We just ask that we keep her in our prayers and thoughts, and hopefully, she can make a recovery," said Sheriff Jason Bridges of the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators believe the fire began on the front porch of the home.

"We do know that they had some heat lamps out on the front porch," Sheriff Bridges explained. "They had animals out there. They tried to keep them warm and things like that. We're not saying that's the cause of the fire, but it's definitely a concern that we'll have to look into."

Officials did not officially determine a cause. The investigation is ongoing.

"There's no indication that leads us to believe foul play, but we're not going to rule that out," Sheriff Bridges said.

With this fire, seven East Texans have died in less than a week from in house fires.

On Friday, February 8, three people, including a child, died in a residential fire on North Grand Avenue in Tyler. Two other children survived and are recovering at a hospital.

RELATED: TRAGIC ACCIDENT: No foul play suspected in deadly Tyler house fire, 2 children remain in ICU

RELATED: Tyler community vigil honors victims of house fire

On Tuesday morning, two more people died in a fire, northeast of Tyler, on County Road 384.

RELATED: Two killed in Smith County house fire