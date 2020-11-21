Women's Center starts Christmas program for children of domestic violence survivors

The first Adopt a Child fundraiser allows people to “adopt” the children of domestic violence survivors and buy them Christmas presents.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Christmas tree in the front window of Hope’s Closet is covered in paper gingerbread cutouts, and while they might help some get into the holiday spirit, each decoration represents a child in need.

The Women’s Center of East Texas is holding its first Adopt a Child fundraiser, which allows people to “adopt” the children of domestic violence survivors and buy them Christmas presents.

Youth Program Director Sheri Wayt said the effort started with about 100 children. The cutouts that hang on the tree at the Wall Street location of Hope’s Closet in Longview each have the gender and age of a child. The youngest ones will be born sometime this month, while the oldest is 17.

“A lot of the needs kind of break your heart, like I need a coat, I need tennis shoes, I need warm shoes for winter, need some socks, need underwear. These are things these kids are going to get in addition to the wants like a bicycle or a baby doll,” Wayt said. “They’re asking for the same things our kids want.”