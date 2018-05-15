If you are anxiously waiting to see what score your child got on their STAAR test, then Lindale ISD and the Texas Eduction Agency have you covered!

In a post on their Facebook page, LISD shared a way parents can see test questions and scores on the STAAR test.

The TEA has made a website so parents are able to access information on their child's test scores among other resources.

Information can be found at www.texasassessment.com.

Currently, information is only available for fifth and eighth grade reading and math.

Results for the Third grade-high school EOC results should be made available by about the second week in June.

© 2018 KYTX