MARSHALL, Texas — Wonderland of Lights in Marshall will be closed Tuesday evening.

According to the Wonderland of Lights Facebook page, the rain Tuesday morning made the bricks slick. As a result, the horses and train cannot safely travel on the road.

The event is expected to continue as normal on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

