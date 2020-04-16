Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron issued an order closing the county's beaches to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The order goes into effect on April 17 at 12:01 a.m.

"Public beaches in Wood County are closed to the public and must be vacated, all beach access points in Wood County shall be closed, and ingress to the beaches is prohibited," the order states.

This order mirrors Governor Greg Abbott's order to close all state parks and historic sites as part of the state’s efforts to strengthen social distancing practices and prevent gatherings of large groups of people.

The county defines the beaches as the land of seaward of the line of vegetation on any county-owned lakes and unincorporated Wood County.

Fishing and boating are still permitted in the county.

Failure to comply with the order could result in a fine of up to $1,000 and/or a jail term of up to 180 days.

