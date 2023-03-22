Wood County Jail removed from non-compliant list

Texas Commission on Jail Standards Complaints Inspector Chris Keith said in a Jan. 10 report that a jail nurse didn't pack medication properly.

QUITMAN, Texas — The Wood County Jail has been removed from the noncompliant jail list after previously getting cited for an inmate not receiving their medicine and another getting the wrong medication in January.

Texas Commission on Jail Standards Complaints Inspector Chris Keith said in a Jan. 10 report that a jail nurse didn't pack medication properly. This resulted in an inmate not receiving medication. Another inmate had to be taken to the hospital after they were given improper medication.

The jail has since been removed from the TCJS noncompliant list on the commission's website.