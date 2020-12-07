x
Wood County man killed after being ejected from truck following crash

The crash happened at 3 a.m. Saturday morning on FM 1254 near Mineola.
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — A 59-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Wood County, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced in a press release.

According to DPS, at about 3 a.m., Robbie Lee Loftin of Tool was driving south on Farm-to-Market Road 1254 about five miles outside of Mineola. Loftin lost control of his Ford F-150 through a curve and skidded across the road. The truck went into a ditch and hit a large oak tree.

Loftin, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the truck.

First responders rushed Loftin to a Quitman hospital were he was later pronounced dead. 

The crash remains under investigation.