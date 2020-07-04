WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron has reported an additional case of COVID-19.

As of April 7, at 12 p.m. Wood County now has four confirmed cases of COVID-19. 

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

  • Anderson County - 1
  • Angelina County - 14
  • Bowie County - 27, 1 death
  • Camp County - 1
  • Cass County - 5
  • Cherokee County - 6
  • Franklin County - 1
  • Gregg County - 28
  • Harrison County - 11, 1 death
  • Henderson County - 4
  • Hopkins County - 4
  • Lamar County - 3
  • Morris County - 1
  • Nacogdoches County - 21, 2 deaths
  • Panola County - 4, 1 death
  • Polk County - 8
  • Rusk County - 13
  • San Augustine County - 4, 1 death
  • Shelby County - 11
  • Smith County - 75, 2 deaths
  • Titus County - 2
  • Trinity County - 1
  • Upshur County - 5
  • Van Zandt County - 7, 1 death
  • Wood County - 4

