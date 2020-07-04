WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron has reported an additional case of COVID-19.
As of April 7, at 12 p.m. Wood County now has four confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 1
- Angelina County - 14
- Bowie County - 27, 1 death
- Camp County - 1
- Cass County - 5
- Cherokee County - 6
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 28
- Harrison County - 11, 1 death
- Henderson County - 4
- Hopkins County - 4
- Lamar County - 3
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 21, 2 deaths
- Panola County - 4, 1 death
- Polk County - 8
- Rusk County - 13
- San Augustine County - 4, 1 death
- Shelby County - 11
- Smith County - 75, 2 deaths
- Titus County - 2
- Trinity County - 1
- Upshur County - 5
- Van Zandt County - 7, 1 death
- Wood County - 4
RELATED: LIST: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
RELATED: Governor Greg Abbott announces temporary closure of state parks, historic sites amid COVID-19 outbreak
RELATED: 2 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Van Zandt County
RELATED: Wood County issues stay-at-home order