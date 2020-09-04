Wood County has reported Thursday morning an additional positive case of COVID-19.

As of Thursday, April 9 at 11 p.m., the county now has five confirmed cases.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 2

Angelina County - 15

Bowie County - 35, 5 deaths

Camp County - 3

Cass County - 5

Cherokee County - 6

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 37

Harrison County - 12, 1 death

Henderson County - 6

Hopkins County - 4

Lamar County - 6

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 25, 2 deaths

Panola County - 7, 1 death

Polk County - 8

Rains County - 1

Rusk County - 14

San Augustine County - 7, 1 death

Shelby County - 20

Smith County - 82, 2 deaths

Titus County - 4

Trinity County - 3

Upshur County - 6

Van Zandt County - 8, 1 death

Wood County - 5

