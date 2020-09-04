Wood County has reported Thursday morning an additional positive case of COVID-19.

As of Thursday, April 9 at 11 p.m., the county now has five confirmed cases. 

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

  • Anderson County - 2
  • Angelina County - 15
  • Bowie County - 35, 5 deaths
  • Camp County - 3
  • Cass County - 5
  • Cherokee County - 6
  • Franklin County - 1
  • Gregg County - 37
  • Harrison County - 12, 1 death
  • Henderson County - 6
  • Hopkins County - 4
  • Lamar County - 6
  • Morris County - 1
  • Nacogdoches County - 25, 2 deaths
  • Panola County - 7, 1 death
  • Polk County - 8
  • Rains County - 1
  • Rusk County - 14
  • San Augustine County - 7, 1 death
  • Shelby County - 20
  • Smith County - 82, 2 deaths
  • Titus County - 4
  • Trinity County - 3
  • Upshur County - 6
  • Van Zandt County - 8, 1 death
  • Wood County - 5

