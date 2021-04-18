Wood County Sheriff searching for missing 76-year-old man

Charles Winters was last seen leaving his home on Sunday, April 18. He is diagnosed with dementia and considered in danger.

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Wood County Sheriff is looking for a 76-year-old man who is "missing and endangered."

Charles Winters, born October 14, 1944, was last seen wearing a red button-up shirt with gray sweatpants and brown sketcher shoes.

He left on April 18, 2021, at approximately 5:30 p.m. from his residence in a 2017 white Nissan Pathfinder bearing Texas license plate KJL4657. His route was unknown, other than he traveled from CR 1302 in Yantis, Texas.

Winters was recently diagnosed with dementia and has been progressively getting worse.