Wood County Sheriff's Office arrests juvenile for death of woman, attempted killing of Quitman lawyer

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile over the weekend in connection with the death of a woman and attempted killing of a Quitman attorney.

Wood County Sheriff Tom Castloo said the homicide happened near Quitman early Sunday morning. An unidentified woman was killed and an injured man was identified as Mark Breding.

Breding has a law firm in downtown Quitman, The Breding Law Firm.