Wood County woman pleads guilty to stealing stimulus payment

Brianna Clarisse Banks faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — A Hawkins woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to theft of government money.

“COVID has been financially devastating for many East Texans, especially for those who were already struggling,” Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said. “Thieves who take the federal funds intended for the financially vulnerable will be aggressively investigated and prosecuted in the Eastern District of Texas.”

According to information presented in court, in April of 2020, an Economic Impact Payment (EIP) check in the amount of $1,200.00, was sent to an individual by mail-in Avinger, Texas.

Brianna Clarisse Banks, 24, stole the check from the individual’s post office box and then used the victim’s name, social security number, and date of birth to open a checking account, but used her mailing address on the account.

Banks deposited the stolen check into the fraudulently opened bank account and then withdrew the funds and spent them for her own personal benefit.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment against Banks on Jan. 20, 2021. Under federal statutes, Banks faces up to 10 years in federal prison.