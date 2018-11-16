TYLER — Linda Su, also known as Linda Perkins, was sentenced to 80 months in federal prison on Thursday November 15, 2018.

According to the Department of Justice, Su was a naturalized citizen from Taiwan who lived in both Hawkins, Texas and Los Angeles, California.

She was a financial controller who split her time living in both states.

Based on information presented in court, Su made many unauthorized wire transfers between bank accounts, including one she controlled at City National Bank in Sulphur Springs, Texas, in March of 2017.

Among other unauthorized transfers made in 2015 and 2016 were Airport Van Rental and ACE Medical Transport bank accounts transferred into Su's personal checking account.

Su made personal credit card payments, purchased land, and payed contractors who were constructing her home in Wood County, with funds from Airport Van Rental and ACE Medical Transport bank accounts.

In total, Su embezzled and transferred over $1.8 million dollars from the California companies she worked for at the time.

On December 13, 2017 Su was indicted by a federal grand jury. She cooperated with investigators and entered into an Asset Preservation Agreement with the United States Attorney’s Office.

That agreement required her to pay restitution in the amount of $1,815,765.96 to her victims by liquidating her assets and turning over those proceeds for restitution for the victims.

Su forfeited all of her right, title and interest to real property and vehicles, as part of her plea agreement.

On June 7, 2018, Su plead guilty to two counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.

© 2018 KYTX