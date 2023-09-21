x
Work apparel brand Carhartt grand opening on September 21 in Tyler

The store will be opening on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. at the Village at Cumberland Park in Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — Work apparel brand, Carhartt, announced the opening of its new retail store in Tyler.

Credit: Tyler Morning Telegraph

The grand opening is on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m.

The stand-alone store will be located in the Village at Cumberland Park in Tyler. 

Store hours will be Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

This new location marks the brand's 37th standalone retail store nationwide, with plans to expand further within the state. 

Growing the workforce within Tyler, the store is offering more than 20 new jobs to the local community. 

