Worker accused of stealing over $300,000 from Wood County utilities district arrested

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — A Wood County utility district employee is accused of stealing upwards of $300,000 from the utility district over a roughly three-year period.

According to the Wood County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report from the Lake Fork Special Utilities District in June regarding a possible theft. The report said Rachel Sneed, of Mineola, was suspected of stealing $40,000 from the utility district.

Following further investigation, the WCSO said that Sneed stole more than $300,000 using various methods between 2021 and 2023.

After a warrant was issued for her arrest, Sneed turned herself in Wednesday morning on a charge of theft over $300,000, which is a first-degree felony.