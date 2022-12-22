Worker dies after falling out of tree in Smith County

The sheriff's office said EMS crews were initially sent out to the incident as an injury call but later learned the employee fell out of tree and died.

TYLER, Texas — A tree service worker is dead after they fell out of a tree while working between Tyler and Whitehouse.

Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said the worker fell out of the tree while working in the 6300 block of FM 346 between Tyler and Whitehouse.

Christian said EMS crews were initially sent out to the incident as an injury call but later learned the employee fell out of tree and died. Smith County deputies are on the scene as well.