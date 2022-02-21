OFFICIALS: Injured worker rescued after lift partially collapses at Van High School football stadium

"The worker was safely removed from the lift and transferred to CHRISTUS EMS for transport to the hospital," officials said.

VAN, Texas — An injured worker has been rescued after being stuck atop a lit behind the Van High School football stadium.

According to the Van Fire Dept., around 11:25 a.m. on Monday, contractors were performing maintenance on the Van Memorial Stadium lights when a lift malfunctioned and partially collapsed injuring a worker in the lift and leaving him suspended approximately 60’ in the air. The lift was then unable to be retracted from the ground.

The VFD asked for help from the Lindale Fire Dept. who responded with multiple units including a 107’ ladder truck.

"In less than an hour, the Lindale FD had arrived on site and was set up in place beginning the rescue," the VFD said in a statement. "The worker was safely removed from the lift and transferred to CHRISTUS EMS for transport to the hospital."