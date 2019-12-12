JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Workforce Solutions East Texas announced there are closing their offices in Jacksonville and Henderson due to lack of funding. However, the company promises they will remain in the area.

More importantly, the company is working to ensure they do not lose the employees affected by the closures. Workforce Solutions Operations Manager Stephen Lynch says the company is lining up new venues where employees can continue to serve those communities.

“We’re setting up access points to provide services for those individuals looking for employment or training services,” Lynch said.

Workforce Solutions will establish one of these access points at Jacksonville College and another at a location in Henderson, which has yet to be announced.

“We’ll use the [Jacksonville College] library. We’ll be able to set up with them about four workstations for computers, where people can come in and apply for job," Lynch said. "We’ll also have a staff person there that will be able to assist them for those looking for additional training, or placements, or workshops, those type of things.”

In addition to these access points, Workforce solutions will continue to use their mobile trucks.

"We have three mobile units," Lynch explained. "One will be covering Jacksonville as well as Henderson as a backup to what we're doing."

Lynch says they look forward to using these access points.

“Normally when we've had closures before, people may have to travel distances to get services," Lynch said. "Our goal is to create access points throughout these communities where they don't have to travel. It’s local; they can get the same service right there in their hometown."

The Jacksonville College access point can be found at 105 B J Albritton Dr, Jacksonville, TX 75766.

For more information on resources offered by Workforce Solutions East Texas such as their mobile trucks, head to their website.