The worldwide pandemic has resulted in many people losing their jobs. With those people filing for unemployment and seeking new job opportunities, it can become stressful.
Workforce Solutions East Texas is helping those looking for jobs in a new way.
The employment company is now hosting live Workforce Readiness Workshops through Zoom. The webinars will be held at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday now until April 20 (they will not be hosting a webinar on Good Friday, April 10).
Webinar topics include:
- Resilience in the COVID-19 pandemic
- How to use workintexas.com
- Best strategies for remote work
- Introduction to career edge
- TWC COVID-19 resources
- Resume writing
- Interview tools and tips
To participate registration is required, however, if you cannot attend recordings of the webinars will be available on Workforce Solutions East Texas. If you would like to register, click here.