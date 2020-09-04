The worldwide pandemic has resulted in many people losing their jobs. With those people filing for unemployment and seeking new job opportunities, it can become stressful.

Workforce Solutions East Texas is helping those looking for jobs in a new way.

The employment company is now hosting live Workforce Readiness Workshops through Zoom. The webinars will be held at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday now until April 20 (they will not be hosting a webinar on Good Friday, April 10).

Webinar topics include:

Resilience in the COVID-19 pandemic

How to use workintexas.com

Best strategies for remote work

Introduction to career edge

TWC COVID-19 resources

Resume writing

Interview tools and tips

To participate registration is required, however, if you cannot attend recordings of the webinars will be available on Workforce Solutions East Texas. If you would like to register, click here.