Workforce Solutions East Texas offers special grants for those who lost jobs due to pandemic

TYLER, Texas — Workforce Solutions East Texas' main goal has always been to help those who are unemployed find work. Stephen Lynch, the Operations Manager for Workforce Solutions East Texas, says special job grants are available to people who lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"What this project does is allow them to develop a skillset to prevent the spread [of coronavirus], and make sure that people can move through businesses and organizations and know that we are they helped prepare the place with proper sanitation," said Lynch.

These positions are temporary and can last up to ten weeks. They are jobs such as contact tracers and pay between $10-$15 an hour.

"They will also have an opportunity to take some work right in these classes on sanitation, which is a class that we're offering through UT Tyler and allow them to learn all the CDC requirements," Lynch said.

While this grant is for workers who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic, Workforce Solutions is having a separate hiring event Thursday called Hiring Red, White and You.