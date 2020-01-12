WorkHub Tyler to close its doors in January 2021 due to COVID-19

TYLER, Texas — WorkHub, the membership-based coworking company that provides shared workspace to small businesses, remote workers, and freelancers, announced today that it will permanently close the doors of its 35,000 square-foot facility, located at 7922 S. Broadway Avenue in Tyler, on Jan. 31, 2021.



The main factor leading to this decision has been the economic effects of COVID-19. Despite a measurable loss of business and members since the onset of the pandemic, WorkHub continued to focus efforts on its operations and quality of service. However, with no meaningful fiscal recovery in sight, the company could no longer justify remaining open.



“This has been an extremely personal and difficult decision to make, and I truly understand the impact this closure will have,” said Yaziri ‘Yo’ Orrostieta, CEO of WorkHub. “That is why I am fully committed to supporting our staff and members as we positively work through this transition process together.”



WorkHub members will continue to receive all the benefits and perks of their membership, and the WorkHub community can still access meeting rooms and mail services through January 31.



WorkHub first opened its doors in Spring of 2018 on Hightech Drive. Over the course of its operation, the real estate startup provided a professional, daily workspace environment and meeting room spaces for over 416 companies and over 1,500 individuals in East Texas.