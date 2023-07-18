Outdoor clothing brand Carhartt to open its own shop in Tyler's Village at Cumberland Park

Carhartt is a workwear brand that is already sold in several retailers across East Texas, such as local Academy and Tractor Supply locations.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Carhartt, the durable workwear and outdoor apparel brand, will soon have its own store at the Village at Cumberland Park in Tyler.

The city of Tyler permit website shows Carhartt - Tyler was approved for a commercial permit on June 23 in the Village at Cumberland Park, located at 8916 S. Broadway Ave.

Carhartt is a workwear brand that is already sold in several retailers across East Texas, such as local Academy and Tractor Supply locations. The brand was founded by Hamilton Carhartt in 1889 and it has been proudly owned and operated by the same bloodline ever since, according to the company's website.