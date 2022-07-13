World War II veteran celebrates his centennial birthday with more than 100 cards

Archie Thomas asked for 100 birthday cards for his 100th birthday. He's received over 1,000...and counting!

TYLER, Texas — Last week we told you about a World War II veteran and prisoner of war who wanted 100 birthday cards for his 100th birthday. Today, Archie Thomas turns 100! We went to go visit him again and see just how many birthday cards he received.

Preparations were well underway today for a very special centennial birthday. And of course, you can’t have a birthday without cake….and birthday cards…over 1,000to be exact. And when Thomas walked into the room, the celebration started.

Thomas received cards from every corner of the country and they’re still rolling in.

"I wasn’t expecting any," Thomas said.

And he also wasn’t expecting a visit from a couple of special guests. Texas State Senator Bryan Hughes and Texas Representative Cole Hefner payed him a visit with some sentimental gifts.

Thomas's nurse, Tiffany Deschler has been caring for him for nearly three years.

"He’s always layback, always has a good time, [and a] happy smiling face. He’s never upset about anything and that’s the good thing about him," Deschler said.

And those birthday cards, well…

"I’m sure I wont’ be able to read them all tonight," Thomas said.

As he marks his 100th birthday, Thomas is still young at heart, cracking jokes and singing songs.