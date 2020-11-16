Wreaths still needed for Tyler Wreaths Across America ceremony

"Our goal would be ultimately to be able to have 3000 wreaths to lay it all the veterans graves."

TYLER, Texas — ﻿Wreaths Across America has raised money for wreaths to lay at Tyler Memorial Cemetery for the last five years, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, they're short of their goal.

Wreaths Across America is a national organization that lays wreaths at more than 2,100 veteran cemeteries in cities across the nation every December. The wreath ceremony has only been in Tyler for a few years, but for many, it's already a tradition.

"There are just over 3000 veterans buried out there at the Tyler Memorial Cemetery," said Kelly Hall. "And so our goal would be ultimately to be able to have 3000 wreaths to lay it all the veterans graves."

Hall has been working with Wreaths Across America for a couple of years as part of the Roberts Raider Booster Club. This year they've raised enough money for 344 wreaths. Hall says it's been harder this year to raise awareness because of the lack of events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Part of it is about teaching the next generation, and then to honor those that have served and paid the ultimate sacrifice," said Hall. "And so not only do we place a wreath at every veteran's grave, but we say their name."

Wreaths Across America was created with three goals in mind. To remember our fallen U.S. Veterans, honor those who serve and to teach children the value of freedom.