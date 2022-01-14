Authorities responding to wreck involving school bus in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Jan. 13, 2022.
Crews are working the scene of a wreck involving a school bus in Longview.
According to CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal, Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton says the crash occurred at the intersection of Harley Ridge Rd. and Bernice Dr., in the Pine Tree area.
Details are extremely limited, but the Longview News-Journal and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.