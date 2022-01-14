Authorities responding to wreck involving school bus in Longview

Details are extremely limited, but the CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Jan. 13, 2022.

Crews are working the scene of a wreck involving a school bus in Longview.

According to CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal, Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton says the crash occurred at the intersection of Harley Ridge Rd. and Bernice Dr., in the Pine Tree area.