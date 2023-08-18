Wreck involving semi-truck, vehicle closes traffic on Loop 323 north of Hwy 31

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department reported a wreck involving one vehicle and a semi truck Friday afternoon in Tyler.
The truck was turning north onto Loop 323 from Hwy 31 before overturning onto the roadway.
The driver of the semi-truck did not report any injuries.
As of 1:21 p.m., all northbound traffic on Loop 323 just north of Hwy 31 is closed at this time.
A wrecker is on scene and traffic is being diverted by officers. Officials are asking the public to avoid this area until further notice.