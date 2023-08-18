Wreck involving semi-truck, vehicle closes traffic on Loop 323 north of Hwy 31

While the semi-truck overturned on the roadway, the driver did not have any injuries.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department reported a wreck involving one vehicle and a semi truck Friday afternoon in Tyler.

The truck was turning north onto Loop 323 from Hwy 31 before overturning onto the roadway.

The driver of the semi-truck did not report any injuries.

As of 1:21 p.m., all northbound traffic on Loop 323 just north of Hwy 31 is closed at this time.