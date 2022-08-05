Wreck involving motorcycle, dump truck slowing traffic on I-20 near Estes Pkwy. in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — A wreck involving a motorcycle is slowing traffic on Interstate 20 south of Longview.
Before 8 a.m., officials reported a crash involving a motorcycle and a dump truck in the westbound lanes of I-20 just west of Estes Parkway. The extent of injuries is not yet known. Traffic is being rerouted onto Estes Parkway in the area.
Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.
