Fatal reck on Loop 323 and New Copeland Road in Tyler

This is an updating story.

TYLER, Texas — Two people died in a wreck Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Loop 323 and New Copeland Road.

The two who died, a currently unidentified man and woman, were killed when the motorcycle they were riding was struck by a minivan. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 4 p.m., Tyler Police accident investigators, Crime Scene and detectives were called to a major vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and a minivan.

A minivan was traveling east on ESE Loop 323 turning northbound on New Copland Road on a blinking yellow light. A motorcycle occupied by two people was traveling west on ESE Loop 323 with a green light. The driver of the mini-van turned in front of the motorcycle, failing to yield right of way, causing the motorcycle to strike the van.

Currently, traffic is being controlled by police officers at the intersection. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.