A three-vehicle wreck led to a manhunt Wednesday evening after one of the occupants fled the scene naked.

The wreck happened on Texas Highway 64 East near the Lake Tyler Public Boat Ramp close to County Road 294 in the New Chapel Hill area.

Larry Christian, spokesman for the Smith County Sheriff's Office, said after a man in one of the vehicles fled, first responders from multiple agencies searched the area for him.

You can read more about this story from our news partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.