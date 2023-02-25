Wrong-way driver to possibly face charges after crashing into ambulance

The driver could be facing charges of DWI.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A driver is facing possible charges of DWI after crashing head-on into an ambulance in northwest San Antonio Saturday morning, officials say.

Around 2:30 a.m., San Antonio Police say they got multiple calls about a wrong way driver on I-10. Moments later, they got called that the driver had crashed head-on into the ambulance at I-10 and Fresno.

Neither the two medics nor the driver were not injured, but the driver was evaluated for DWI and may face charges.