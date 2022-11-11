x
Yantis ISD mourning loss of student

An account will be set up at City National Bank in Yantis to help with final expenses.
Credit: Yantis ISD

YANTIS, Texas — Yantis ISD is mourning the loss of one of their own.

According to the school district, a freshman student was killed in a Wednesday evening wreck. She has been identified by family as Emma Addicks, 16.

"As a school community, we are deeply saddened by this loss and together we will continue to support each other through this difficult time," YISD said. "Please keep the student’s sibling, who is also a current student at YISD, in your thoughts and prayers."

