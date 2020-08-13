'Screaming' bison stops traffic in Yellowstone National Park

A Boise mom and her three children were stopped as the male bison made his way down the highway Tuesday afternoon.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — These days, staycations have taken on a new meaning, as we're encouraged to seek adventure inside our own borders. Just outside state lines to the east is Yellowstone National Park.

Heather Parker, a mom of three from Boise, made the trip to Lamar Valley, Wyoming earlier this week with her children. While driving, they were stopped along the highway by a male bison with a lot to say.

In a message to KTVB, Parker said the male bison slowly approached their car and began, as she called it, "screaming."

You can see the male with his mouth open and tongue out as he passes their car before walking away.

It is mating season for bison, meaning they're pretty aggressive this time of year. So if you're headed to the park anytime soon, be very careful and don't get too close.