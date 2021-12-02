'Yellowstone' in real life: Catch the cast at this Fort Worth event Friday night

The Careity Celebrity Cutting event is 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum.

FORT WORTH, Texas — If you've watched this season of "Yellowstone," you might find one of the side storylines fascinating: The world-class cutting horses featured on the show.

Now you have a chance to see the real thing -- and see a few members of the Yellowstone cast, too, including show creator Taylor Sheridan.

The Careity Celebrity Cutting event is 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum.

Tickets to the competition cost $20, and the money will benefit the Fort Worth-based Careity Foundation, which works toward people prevent and navigate cancer treatments. Tickets can be purchased through PreKindle.

Yellowstone cast members participating in this year's event include Sheridan, who plays Travis; Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton; Jefferson White, who plays Jimmy; and Forrie J. Smith, who plays Lloyd.

Cutting has its roots in ranches. As a sport, it's a challenge where a rider selects a calf and guides it away from the herd, using the horse to make sure the calf can't get back to the herd.

Ranchers use cutting horses to separate cattle into pens, the Careity Foundation explains on its website.

Cutting horses have been features prominently on "Yellowstone" this season. And they're pricy, both on the show and in real life.

While "Yellowstone" is set in Montana, Sheridan, the show creator, has ties to Fort Worth, and the show's prequel, "1883," began filming in the Stockyards in September.

The cast of "1883" includes Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott. The show transformed several blocks of the Stockyards into a 19th century Western when filming happened over several weeks earlier this year.