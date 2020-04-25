CANTON, Texas — Sitting off of Interstate 20 in Canton, YesterLand Farm began as a Christmas tree farm and has grown over the last 20 years into a popular East Texas attraction.

During the fall, winter and spring, visitors can be seen roaming the more than 40-acre farm. The space is something Kama Bozeman believes will help the business when it reopens.

“So we decided that we're going to have a summer season for the first time ever,” said Bozeman. “We're listening closely to safety guidelines and the CDC to make sure that we operate safely and properly.”

Bozeman says once Governor Gregg Abbott gives more details about businesses reopening, YesterLand Farm will be able to solidify its summer season plans.

"We would like to open on May the 23rd," Bozeman said. "And run seven days a week through mid-August."

The summer season will not be a full scale event like the other seasons.

"Usually people they're planning to spend an afternoon and do all the many activities," explained Bozeman. “So we're hoping people will be drawn sporadically."

It will be more animal focused with a few amusement rides, fresh peaches, the gift store, gem stone mining and more.

“We’re expanding Animal Town, so our regular YesterLand Farm fans can enjoy a baby camel that we are getting,” Bozeman said. “A couple of lemurs and some ferrets, and we added fallow deer last year, we’re adding a longhorn, a highland.”

YesterLand Farm’s owners already know what it’s like to reopen after a disaster.

“When the lord gives you lemons you make lemonade and that was our theme in 2017 when the tornado hit,” said Bozeman.

The farm was destroyed after two tornadoes tore through the City of Canton in May of 2017 and was back in business in less than a week.

“Twister Town was born out of that and Animal Town was kind of an extension of that.”

Bozeman says she is just ready to have her farm family, or "farmily" as she refers to them, back and helping to make memories.