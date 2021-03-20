YOU SHOULD KNOW: 5 dirtiest places in your home

You won't believe number one!

TYLER, Texas — The sun is out and the flowers are blooming which could only mean one thing, spring is knocking at your door. Now before you answer, you may want to make sure the house is in tip-top shape.

Before you usher the season in, Merry Maids of Tyler/Longview is here to tell you the top five dirtiest spots in your home that you don’t want to miss.

Number 5: Coffee Makers

Your morning’s saving grace has a basin that is dark and damp. It’s a breeding ground for bacteria that you can cut down on by flushing it out with vinegar.

Number 4: Refrigerator Door

Candy Palmer with Merry Maids said, “Oh my goodness, your kids come through and they get fingerprints all over it. So that's definitely a high spot.”

Consider using dish soap to clean here rather than bleach or other harsh cleaners to prevent chemicals from getting to your food.

Number 3: Toothbrush Holders

No one thinks to clean this one, which is probably why 64% of them carry mold and yeast. Toss it in the dishwasher or hand wash it with hot soapy water twice a week.

Number 2: Kitchen Sink

45% hold coliform bacteria. Clean the sides and bottom of the sink twice a week. Once a month, pour a solution of one teaspoon bleach per one quart of water down the drain.

Number 1: A sponge

This 4 by 3-inch rectangle holds 45 billion microbes per square centimeter. That’s like stuffing every single person who lives in East Texas onto the square in downtown Tyler. Gross! But better to know now so you can clean it properly, right?