YOU SHOULD KNOW: COVID-19 vaccine in East Texas

TYLER, Texas — As COVID-19 numbers rise to historic numbers across the country, many are left wondering where they can get a COVID-19 vaccine.

CBS19 has compiled a list of everything you need to know about the vaccine.

AVOID VIRUS EXPOSURE

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, either:

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet), or

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, laughs, sings, or talks

A person without noticeable symptoms can be a carrier of COVID-19 and can infect others just as easily as a person who is sick

Testing is the only way to truly confirm whether a person has COVID-19 and everyone is encouraged to respect the personal space of others by practicing social distancing, even after you have recovered from COVID-19 and even after you have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 VACCINE

The COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and from Pfizer will be administered in two doses. For the Pfizer vaccine, the second shot is given 21 days after the first dose. The second Moderna vaccine is given 28 days after the first dose.

The DSHS Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel (EVAP) have identified the populations who are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:

Persons within Tier 1A are highest priority - health care workers, first responders, home health workers, campus school nurses, mortuary employees, hospice employees | Click here to review the full list of groups within Tier 1A eligibility

Persons within in Tier 1B are next priority - anyone over the age of 16 with specific health conditions and anyone over the age of 65 | Click to review the full list of groups within Tier 1B eligibility

Local pharmacies, hospitals, health departments and related vaccine providers throughout East Texas may have the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine. These locations may have limited supply of the vaccine, so it is important that you call before your travel to that location. Each vaccine provider may decide to create a waiting list when they run out of vaccine. Eligibility to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is determined by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). Click here to review the full webpage of COVID-19 vaccine information issued by DSHS.

GETTING THE VACCINE

The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) is accepting registrations for their COVID-19 vaccine waitlist. Available vaccines are still in limited supply and we need everyone's help for us to vaccinate as many people as possible in a safe, efficient, and effective manner.

This waiting list is only for those who need to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

To access the registration site, click here.

If you know someone who doesn't have internet access but would like to get on the waitlist, please have them call (903) 617-6404.

NET Health will email or call you to register for our next available vaccine clinics (pending the supply of the vaccine received by the NET Health Immunizations Department).

To sign up for a vaccine through UT Health East Texas, click here.

Vaccinations through CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System are by appointment only. Click here for more information. The same appointment process applies for CHRISTUS Good Shepherd. Click here for the latest information.

To access the most recent COVID-19 vaccination information from Longview Regional Medical Center, click here.

You can also call your primary care physician to see if they're providing the vaccine.

For a full list of vaccination providers across East Texas, click here.

WHAT TO EXPECT AFTER GETTING THE COVID-19 VACCINE

The new COVID-19 vaccination will help protect you from getting COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC says you may have some side effects, which are normal signs your body is building protection. These side effects may affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days.

Pain on the arm you got the shot

Swelling in the area where you got the shot

Fever

Chills

Tiredness

Headache

If you have pain or discomfort, talk to your doctor about taking an over-the-counter medicine, such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen.

To reduce pain and discomfort where you got the shot:

Apply a clean, cool, wet washcloth over the area.

Use or exercise your arm.

To reduce discomfort from fever:

Drink plenty of fluids.

Dress lightly.

WHEN TO CALL THE DOCTOR

In most cases, discomfort from fever or pain is normal. Contact your doctor or healthcare provider:

If the redness or tenderness where you got the shot increases after 24 hours

If your side effects are worrying you or do not seem to be going away after a few days

REMEMBER

Side effects may feel like flu and even affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days.

With most COVID-19 vaccines, you will need two shots in order for them to work. Get the second shot even if you have side effects after the first shot, unless a vaccination provider or your doctor tells you not to get a second shot.

It takes time for your body to build protection after any vaccination. COVID-19 vaccines that require two shots may not protect you until a week or two after your second shot.

It’s important for everyone to continue using all the tools available to help stop this pandemic as we learn more about how COVID-19 vaccines work in real-world conditions. Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others, stay at least 6 feet away from others, avoid crowds, and wash your hands often.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM THE CDC

FACT: COVID-19 vaccines will not give you COVID-19

None of the COVID-19 vaccines approved or currently in development in the United States use the live virus that causes COVID-19. The goal for each of them is to teach our immune systems how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Sometimes this process can cause symptoms, such as fever.

It typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity after vaccination. That means it’s possible a person could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination and get sick. This is because the vaccine has not had enough time to provide protection.

FACT: COVID-19 vaccines will not cause you to test positive on COVID-19 viral tests

Vaccines that have been approved or are currently in clinical trials in the United States won’t cause you to test positive on viral tests, which are used to see if you have a current infection.

If your body develops an immune response, which is the goal of vaccination, there is a possibility you may test positive on some antibody tests. Antibody tests indicate you had a previous infection and that you may have some level of protection against the virus. Experts are currently looking at how COVID-19 vaccination may affect antibody testing results.

FACT: People who have gotten sick with COVID-19 may still benefit from getting vaccinated

Due to the severe health risks associated with COVID-19 and the fact re-infection with COVID-19 is possible, people may be advised to get a COVID-19 vaccine even if they have been sick with COVID-19 before.

At this time, experts do not know how long someone is protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19. The immunity someone gains from having an infection, called natural immunity, varies from person to person. Some early evidence suggests natural immunity may not last very long.

We won’t know how long immunity produced by vaccination lasts until we have a vaccine and more data on how well it works.