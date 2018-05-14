Young Life, a Colorado Springs-based parachurch ministry, shared more details on the youth leaders involved in a vehicle wreck just before 2 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 35.

DPS determined the Toyota 4Runner was traveling northbound when a tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control.

Anna Wegener, a Tyler native, died in the crash. Blake Rodgers and Mackenzie Davis were both hospitalized and are receiving treatment.

Young Life expressed their great sorrow for the loss of Wegener, calling her, "a joy and a blessing to every person she came in contact with," and, "to know her was to get a glimpse of Jesus."

Those close to her knew she was "all in" with Young Life throughout her educational career.

The ministry also posted photos and links to Rodgers' and Davis' GoFundMe pages to help their families' medical expenses.

