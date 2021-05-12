Workforce Solutions of East Texas sets Youth Expo virtual job fair

LONGVIEW, Texas — Workforce Solutions East Texas is teaming with the Region VII Education Center for the first Youth Expo, a virtual job fair for teens 16 and older who are looking for summer jobs, paid internships or even a career.

"This creates a perfect opportunity to interact with employers who are interested in hiring the next generation of talent," said Workforce Center Director Mary Ann Rojas. "This is also the perfect time for students to navigate the virtual hiring experience and secure a job that will lead to a possible career."