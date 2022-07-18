YouTuber creates Hollywood-style 'Austin' sign

Blake Messick and his friends placed the large letters near the Pennybacker Bridge earlier this month.

AUSTIN, Texas — Three hundred dollars. Six letters. Two days. One sign.

Earlier this month, YouTube vlogger Blake Messick set out to make an "Austin" sign modeled after the famous Hollywood sign. Messick and his friends placed the 7-foot white letters near the Pennybacker Bridge and documented the process on his YouTube channel.

Messick begins his video by saying everyone sees Austin as the new Los Angeles, which inspired him to make Austin its own Hollywood-style sign. Later in the video, he said he welcomes Austin becoming like LA and the migration of Californians to Texas.

"We shouldn't be scared of people moving here," Messick said in the video. "We should see it as an opportunity, guys."

Messick purchased wooden planks and white boards to make the letters. He ran a cable through screw eyes on each letter and then fastened the cable to trees and other natural anchors to avoid drilling into the cliffside.

Alongside several friends, Messick set out in the middle of the night to put the letters in place. The group finished their work around 5:30 a.m. and left behind a small security camera to ensure their sign wouldn't be vandalized.

The sign only stayed up for the Fourth of July weekend.

