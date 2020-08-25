Zavalla ISD shifts to remote learning until Sept. 4 after positive COVID-19 case; classes canceled for Thursday, Friday due to storm

The district will extend remote learning for all students through Friday, Sept. 4.

ZAVALLA, Texas — Zavalla ISD has extended remote learning for all student until Friday, Sept. 4 after a positive case of COVID-19 within the district was confirmed.

Zavalla ISD initially announced that all students will move to at-home learning for Wednesday, Aug. 26 through Friday, Aug. 28 due to the threat of Hurricane Laura. The district then canceled classes for Thursday, Aug. 27 and Friday, Aug. 28 due to the storm.

The individual who tested positive was last on campus on Aug. 24.

All campuses will be sanitized for students to return on Tuesday, Sept. 8.