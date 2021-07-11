Zavalla man dead in motorcycle crash in Angelina County

The driver of the motorcycle is identified as Bryan Smith, 47, from Zavalla. Smith was pronounced deceased at the scene by an Angelina County Justice of the Peace.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — One man has died in a motorcycle crash in Angelina County, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has reported.

DPS investigated a one-vehicle motorcycle crash this afternoon on Roland Marshall Road, approximately three miles south of SH 63.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at about 3 p.m., a 2001 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling north when the driver drove off the roadway to the right and overturned.

The driver of the motorcycle is identified as Bryan Smith, 47, from Zavalla. Smith was pronounced deceased at the scene by an Angelina County Justice of the Peace.