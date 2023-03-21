Caldwell Zoo welcomes adorable baby colobus

According to the African Wildlife Foundation, “colobus” is derived from the Greek word for “mutilated,” because they don't have thumbs like other monkeys.

TYLER, Texas — The Caldwell Zoo is welcoming its newest addition!

A precious colobus baby was recently born at the Tyler-area zoo to proud parents Theodora and Pamba!

So what is a colobus?

According to the African Wildlife Foundation, “colobus” is derived from the Greek word for “mutilated,” because they don't have thumbs like other monkeys.

There are two species of colobus monkeys — the Eastern black-and-white colobus and the Angolan black-and-white colobus.

"The whole family has joined in playing a role in taking care of the newborn," the zoo stated in a Facebook post. "Theo loves to carry her baby close to her and will allow grandma, Adanna, and Theo’s sister, Paxton, to hold the baby while Theo eats or moves about. Pamba is protective of the new baby and is very curious and attentive when zoo staff enters their building"