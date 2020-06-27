x
Longview bar that defied shutdown order has permit suspended

The Whiskey Girl in Abilene also had its permit suspended.
Credit: Michael Cavazos/News-Journal File Photo
Outlaws Longview Bar owner Melissa Lynn Kelly Is seen May 14.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview bar that defied a statewide order Friday to close has had its liquor permit suspended 30 days by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Outlaws Longview owner Melissa Lynn Kelly said Friday that her bar would maintain business hours unless an authority enforces Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to shut her down.

Abbott on Friday ordered bars to shut down again and also scaled back restaurant capacity from 75% to 50% because of rising COVID-19 cases.

Click here to read the full story from our newspaper the Longview News-Journal.

