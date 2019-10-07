LONGVIEW, Texas —

A Longview-based crane and rigging company is expanding and looking to hire more than 200 new employees.

Boss Crane & Rigging says, as a part of their growth strategy, they will now venture out into the wind energy business.

"Boss strives to be the best of the best," David Cooley, President at Boss Crane & Rigging, said. “I think four and a half years, we've grown to show that."

Boss Crane currently employs 173 people. However, with the expansion, they plan on filling more than 200 additional jobs.

The expansion will begin with a yearlong project to replace aging turbine equipment at wind farms all over Texas.

According to a report from the Federal Energy Information Administration, in 2018, four states, including Texas, combined for more than half of the wind power generated across the nation. Of those states, Texas made up for more than 25% of the total wind energy produced.

"The projects are around Texas, West Texas and South Texas, but we'll be having job fairs here in Longview,” Cooley said. "We'll be hiring laborers, riggers and crane operators. We'll be hiring wind technicians.

Boss Crane says they will focus on hiring those in the Longview area first.

“We’re a hometown company,” Cooley said. “We’d rather hire people here local. We’ll just have to wait and see how many comes on board.”

Boss Crane’s plan is to have everyone hired, along with everything ready for production, within the next 90 days.

The job fair will be held in the next month and those hired will travel to job sites across Texas.