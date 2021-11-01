Longview Fire Department extinguishes commercial structure fire

The fire was located at the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and no injuries were reported.

On Sunday January 10, the Longview Fire Department extinguished a fire at 2130 Alpine Road, the location of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

According to a press release, at approximately 9:45 p.m. the fire department responded to a reported structure fire.

Crews arrived and located the fire in the central HVAC unit. The fire had already spread into the attic.

The fire department was notified via the building’s fire system and no one was on the building at the time.