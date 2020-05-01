LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Fire Department is investigating a commercial structure fire at a downtown property across the street from Central Fire Station.

Three ladder trucks were spraying the roof of TA&T Finance Co. and other businesses in the 100 block of E. Cotton Street more than two hours after firefighters first responded to the scene.

Longview police closed E. Cotton Street between High and Fredonia streets and closed a portion of Center Street while firefighters worked.

