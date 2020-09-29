Longview Fire Department responds to early morning residential structure fire

The house was vacant at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department responded to an early morning structure fire.

According to officials, the department responded to a residential structure fire at the 1200 block of Oden Street around 12:22 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Longview Fire Department responded with 3 fire engines, 2 ladder trucks, 1 ambulance and 4 support vehicles for a total of 21 personnel.

Crew found that fire inside the main living area of the structure.

It is believed that transients may have been inside the vacant house prior to the fire, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.