Renovation projects planned for Longview Fire Department

Fire Station No. 5 will receive renovations totaling the amount of more than $3.9 million.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview City Council approved a bid for $3,970,000 on Thursday for renovations to Longview Fire Station No. 5.

The City received nine bids and was awarded to Riley Harris Construction L.P. which was the lowest bid.

The council voted 6-0 with one member, Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara, abstaining from the vote due to technical issues.

The project includes construction of three new apparatus bays, a secure parking lot, three-story training tower, watch office, kitchen, day room, workout room, new sleeping quarters, new plumbing, generator, new HVAC and miscellaneous work as necessary to complete the installations, according to the City of Longview.

"This station pretty much serves much of western Longview which does include one of the city of Longview’s industrial districts," J.P. Steelman, Longview Fire Chief and the City's Emergency Management Coordinator, said.

Steelman says the project is expected to start construction in mid-September and could take 14 to 18 months to complete.

"Currently on a daily basis there is a minimum of eight people that staff this station to man the ladder truck, fire engine and the ambulance that run out of here," he said.

Steelman says the growth has been driven by the needs of the city and the department.

He says the crew at station five are most anxious for a bigger work environment.